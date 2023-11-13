Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Ronald C. Martin Sells 396 Shares

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) Director Ronald C. Martin sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $10,157.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,058.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OVLY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.01. 993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,024. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $207.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OVLY

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 329,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 131,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 923.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 279,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 168,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 37,461 shares in the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.