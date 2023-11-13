Octahedron Capital Management L.P. Buys 40,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Octahedron Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Coupang makes up approximately 4.7% of Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Coupang by 3.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 390,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 24.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,952,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,969,000 after buying an additional 383,157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Coupang by 3,289.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,459,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,959 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPNG. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NYSE CPNG traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.97. 2,885,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,501,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

