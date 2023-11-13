Octahedron Capital Management L.P. Has $667,000 Stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Octahedron Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. DLocal comprises approximately 1.2% of Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DLocal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 16.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DLocal by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of DLocal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.04. 76,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. DLocal had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

