Octahedron Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,500 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Octahedron Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for approximately 14.1% of Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $712,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,205.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $10,442,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $712,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,521 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,205.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 921,165 shares of company stock worth $73,170,207. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE DASH traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.27. 1,095,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,172. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $93.19.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

