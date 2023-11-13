Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

About Old Point Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

