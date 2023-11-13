Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.28.
Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Old Point Financial
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.