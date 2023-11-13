Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $80.29. 295,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,735. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.72. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

