Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises about 1.7% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.12. 159,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

