Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Open Text were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1,955.1% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1,359.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $36.63 on Monday. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

