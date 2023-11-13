Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 0.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.93. 1,756,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,910,646. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.05. The firm has a market cap of $312.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

