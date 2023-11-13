Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $113.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $309.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $77.33 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

