O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,309 shares of company stock worth $7,933,619 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $6.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $992.57. 56,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,723. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $928.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $933.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $993.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

