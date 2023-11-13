O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 2.1% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after acquiring an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.6 %

ORLY stock traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $992.49. The stock had a trading volume of 51,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,723. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $928.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $933.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $992.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,619 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

