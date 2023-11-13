Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Origin Agritech has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

