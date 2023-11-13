Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lowered its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,164,000 after acquiring an additional 151,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,321,000 after acquiring an additional 578,041 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,567,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.31. 76,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,778. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $159.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.20 and its 200-day moving average is $142.25.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.