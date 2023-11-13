Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $1.24

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.20. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 241,980 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.35.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PGY

Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $185.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. Equities analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.