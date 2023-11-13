Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Given New $37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PARR

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PARR stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.11. 94,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Par Pacific by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 129,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 104,040 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 244.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.