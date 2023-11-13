Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.16. Paramount Group shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 239,893 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $928.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 335.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

