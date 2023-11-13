ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) & EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Critical Comparison

ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParaZero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00

EHang has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 134.80%. Given EHang’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EHang is more favorable than ParaZero Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EHang $6.43 million 117.64 -$47.59 million ($0.86) -15.10

ParaZero Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EHang.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of EHang shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A EHang -617.93% -264.94% -64.34%

Summary

EHang beats ParaZero Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency. Its autonomous parachute system portfolio includes SafeAir Phantom, SafeAir Mavic, SafeAir Mavic 3, SafeAir M-200 Pro, SafeAir M-300 Pro, SafeAir M350 Pro, SafeAir M-600 Pro, SafeAir M30 Pro, SafeAir V1EX, SafeAir Parallel, SafeAir 350, and Custom Integrations. The company serves system manufacturers, resellers, and online stores. ParaZero Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kiryat Ono, Israel.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

