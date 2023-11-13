PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,818 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 7.7% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.65. 3,345,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,177,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

