PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $54.77 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

