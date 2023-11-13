Pecaut & CO. Acquires 132 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.39. 131,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,408. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.