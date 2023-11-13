Pecaut & CO. Acquires 150 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI traded down $2.69 on Monday, reaching $453.84. 98,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,054. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $438.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

