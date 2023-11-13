Pecaut & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pecaut & CO. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VEA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.69. 1,939,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,256,409. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

