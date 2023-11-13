Pecaut & CO. Grows Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,787 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 9.6% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pecaut & CO. owned 0.18% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $15,898,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.46. The company had a trading volume of 478,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average of $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.