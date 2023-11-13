Pecaut & CO. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pecaut & CO. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.2% in the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 3,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $448.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.44. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $167.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

