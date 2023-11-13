Pecaut & CO. Has $390,000 Stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Pecaut & CO. reduced its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,242 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GAB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GAB traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.80. 70,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,667. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

