Pecaut & CO. Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Pecaut & CO. decreased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 5,408.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,544,000 after buying an additional 438,427 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $17,115,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $16,490,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HI traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $38.70. 16,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.