Pecaut & CO. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR stock remained flat at $46.56 during trading on Monday. 38,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,403. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

