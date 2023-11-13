Pecaut & CO. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $643,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 326,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 210.0% in the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 64,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 43,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 78,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.31. 319,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,893. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.