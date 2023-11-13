Pecaut & CO. Invests $20.83 Million in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 209,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,834,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 9.0% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pecaut & CO. owned 0.88% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,355,000 after acquiring an additional 325,181 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $99.22. 22,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,489. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $99.02 and a one year high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

