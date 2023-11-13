Pecaut & CO. Makes New $223,000 Investment in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHAK. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 14,599 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.66. 8,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,464. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $605.03 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

