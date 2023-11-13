Pecaut & CO. Purchases 10,834 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pecaut & CO. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.06. 237,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,661. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

