Pecaut & CO. Purchases Shares of 58,125 Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000. Knife River makes up approximately 1.1% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pecaut & CO. owned 0.10% of Knife River as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNF. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Knife River Price Performance

KNF traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.86. 93,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,136. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $60.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

