Pecaut & CO. Raises Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. AutoNation accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pecaut & CO. owned approximately 0.08% of AutoNation worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 155.2% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 14.5% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in AutoNation by 46.1% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $130.71. 31,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.71.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

