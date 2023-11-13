Pecaut & CO. Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pecaut & CO. reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.1% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,202 shares of company stock worth $11,299,952. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.79. 132,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,431. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.45.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.