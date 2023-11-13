Pecaut & CO. Sells 98 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pecaut & CO. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $206.11. The stock had a trading volume of 130,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.03.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

