Pecaut & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Pecaut & CO. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,098,833.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 164,825 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DMXF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,175. The stock has a market cap of $462.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $53.37 and a 1 year high of $62.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

