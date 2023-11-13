Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Insider Gregory Wall Acquires 25,385 Shares

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Wall bought 25,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$30,005.07 ($19,483.81).

Gregory Wall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Gregory Wall purchased 4,541 shares of Peet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,358.38 ($3,479.47).

On Wednesday, November 1st, Gregory Wall purchased 20,074 shares of Peet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$23,827.84 ($15,472.62).

Peet Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.67.

Peet Dividend Announcement

Peet Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. Peet’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land primarily for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

