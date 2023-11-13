Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Insider Gregory Wall Acquires 25,385 Shares

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Wall bought 25,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$30,005.07 ($19,483.81).
Gregory Wall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 6th, Gregory Wall purchased 4,541 shares of Peet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,358.38 ($3,479.47).
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Gregory Wall purchased 20,074 shares of Peet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$23,827.84 ($15,472.62).
Peet Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.67.
Peet Dividend Announcement
Peet Company Profile
Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land primarily for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peet
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Microsoft hits record highs as market impact strengthens
Receive News & Ratings for Peet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.