Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Shares Gap Up to $181.44

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $181.44, but opened at $211.87. Penumbra shares last traded at $216.75, with a volume of 275,173 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.23 and a 200-day moving average of $275.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.80 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total transaction of $40,968.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $159,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,237 shares in the company, valued at $17,029,871.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total value of $40,968.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,058.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock worth $5,535,756 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 23.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

