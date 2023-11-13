Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,400 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $60.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $64.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

