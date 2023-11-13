Peter Harrison Buys 63 Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Peter Harrison bought 63 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £243.18 ($300.19).

SDR traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 389.70 ($4.81). The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,169. The stock has a market cap of £6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,437.04, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 5.57. Schroders plc has a one year low of GBX 357.20 ($4.41) and a one year high of GBX 507 ($6.26). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 393.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

