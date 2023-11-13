Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $29.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

