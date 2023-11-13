Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,399,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,233,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $164.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

