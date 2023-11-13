Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Cut by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 28.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 53,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.8% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $29.06. 10,840,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,244,391. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.