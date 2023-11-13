Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,127. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 204.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,944,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

