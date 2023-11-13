Piper Sandler Cuts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $63.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IAC. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IAC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.93.

Get IAC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAC

IAC Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

IAC stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.16. IAC has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IAC by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in IAC by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of IAC by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.