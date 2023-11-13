Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,388,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,482,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,421,000 after buying an additional 67,886 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $182,860.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,071.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $182,860.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,071.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $507,112.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,103.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,582 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $73.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 67.86%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

