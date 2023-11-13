Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campion Asset Management boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 9.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.2 %

HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 138,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,278. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.