Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.1% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 77,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 104,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 52,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

XOM traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $104.36. 2,643,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,812,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $413.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 36.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

