Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $237,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %

LH stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.47. The stock had a trading volume of 66,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,645. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.